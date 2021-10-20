Lance Torgerson Sells 5,837 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

Civeo stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $325.55 million, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.