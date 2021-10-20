Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $698.54.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.