L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

