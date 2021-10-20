L. Becker Hewes Sells 729 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,944,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

