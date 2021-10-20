Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,454,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.