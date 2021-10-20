Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS.

Shares of KNX traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. 34,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.76.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

