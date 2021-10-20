Kiromic BioPharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,609 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 1,646 call options.

Shares of KRBP opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.