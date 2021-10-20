King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.