King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

