King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

