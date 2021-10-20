King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 249,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. DallasNews Co. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.66.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

