King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,855 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $14,996,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $6,117,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.