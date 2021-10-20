King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 6,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 126.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

