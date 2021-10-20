King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of DermTech worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 212.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $131,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

