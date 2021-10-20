Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.03

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 52138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

