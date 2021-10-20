Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

