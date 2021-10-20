Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

KMP.UN traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,089. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

