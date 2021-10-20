Khozema Shipchandler Sells 4,841 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day moving average of $353.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.