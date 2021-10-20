KeyCorp Weighs in on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

