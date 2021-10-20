Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Key Tronic stock remained flat at $$6.45 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.68. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

