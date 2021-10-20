Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 117 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

