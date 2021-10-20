Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $343.09 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $221.73 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

