KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $271.24 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 92.4% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $167.53 million and $7.57 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $271.24 or 0.00409890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

