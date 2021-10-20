KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 4.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 43,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,884,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in KE by 15.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in KE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

