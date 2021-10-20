Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

NYSE AYI opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.