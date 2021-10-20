Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $312.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

