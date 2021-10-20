Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Oracle stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

