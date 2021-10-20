Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

