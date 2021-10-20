Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

