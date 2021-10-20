Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,895 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU opened at $572.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $551.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

