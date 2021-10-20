Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day moving average is $283.80. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.38.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

