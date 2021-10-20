Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.67 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,942,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 450,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,971,447. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

