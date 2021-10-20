Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 199,998 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $21,151,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $14,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $12,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,546,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,363. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

