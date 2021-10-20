Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases 375,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 9.4% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 89,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

