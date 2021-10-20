Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of WOR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

