Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter worth $23,940,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $26,800,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $22,142,000. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $882.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.