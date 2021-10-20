Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.