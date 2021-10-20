Jump Financial LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.