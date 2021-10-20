Jump Financial LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $242.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

