Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

