JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

