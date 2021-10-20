JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 106.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

