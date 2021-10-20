JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,927 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

