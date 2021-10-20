JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $$46.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.
Bellway Company Profile
