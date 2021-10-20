JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $$46.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.