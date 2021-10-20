JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of SmileDirectClub worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,288 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

