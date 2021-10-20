JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

