Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Purchases 409 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48).

Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 888 alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 10,000 shares of 888 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of 888 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

Shares of LON 888 traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 398.40 ($5.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 888 Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.