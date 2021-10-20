Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.77-9.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $431.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

