Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,701,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $432.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.