Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

